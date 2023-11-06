Keystone Financial Group Invests $2.16 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $482,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.25. 50,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,160. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.