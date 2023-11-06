Keystone Financial Group Invests $3.25 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 700.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

VB stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.57. The company had a trading volume of 100,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,884. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.76.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

