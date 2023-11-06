Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.01. 378,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average of $169.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

