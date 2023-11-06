Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,000. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises 2.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

Shares of CDC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,985. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,116.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.3052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,739.34%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

