Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.70. 10,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,268. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $136.60 and a twelve month high of $161.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

