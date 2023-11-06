Keystone Financial Group Takes $1.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.75. The stock had a trading volume of 242,306 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

