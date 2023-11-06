Keystone Financial Group Takes $1.24 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.68. The company had a trading volume of 236,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.68 and its 200-day moving average is $211.69. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

