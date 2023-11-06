Keystone Financial Group Takes $1.73 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. 10,378,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

