Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 306,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.26% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.32. 71,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,711. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.37. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

