Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.03. The company had a trading volume of 406,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,158. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.