Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,021,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,125,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.18. 399,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,892. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.