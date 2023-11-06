Kinetik (KNTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. On average, analysts expect Kinetik to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNTK shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kinetik by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

See Also

