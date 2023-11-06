kneat.com (KSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). kneat.com had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The company had revenue of C$8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.37 million.

kneat.com Price Performance

KSI opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.04. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$2.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.99.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

