Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knife River updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.50. 400,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,510. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

