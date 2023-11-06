Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Issues Earnings Results

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knife River updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KNF traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.49. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $125,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

