L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

LHX opened at $184.36 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

