Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.