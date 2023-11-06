Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lantern Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ LTRN opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
Featured Stories
