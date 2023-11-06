Largo (LGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. Largo had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect Largo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Largo Price Performance

LGO opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Largo has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Largo by 4,549.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Largo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Largo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Largo by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Largo by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Largo in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

