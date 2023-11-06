Largo (LGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. Largo had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect Largo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LGO opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Largo has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.06.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Largo in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
