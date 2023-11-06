LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,491 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT accounts for 2.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

AIRC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. 46,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,503. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.