Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.15 on Monday, reaching $568.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,159. The company has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

