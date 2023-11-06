Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 2.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.71. The company had a trading volume of 309,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day moving average is $200.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

