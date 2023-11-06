Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IVV traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.75. 995,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,230. The company has a market capitalization of $338.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.18 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
