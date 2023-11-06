Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.21. 658,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,436. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.