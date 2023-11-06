Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 315,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,748.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

