Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 140 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 12,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $532.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,047. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

