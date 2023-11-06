Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,520 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.13. 2,092,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,028. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

