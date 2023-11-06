Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.7 %

PCAR traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.17. 285,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

