Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 31,058 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,058 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orcam Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 435,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. 923,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

