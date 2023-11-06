Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 63,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $39.75. 2,809,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,647. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

