Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.69. 657,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

