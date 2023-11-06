Legacy Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,746 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 122.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 907,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,724,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $130.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

