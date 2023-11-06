Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 1.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

