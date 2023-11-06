Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $184.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $183.94 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $139.92 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average is $184.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

