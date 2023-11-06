Lincoln National Corp Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $253.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.23. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Company Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

