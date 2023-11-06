Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Cut by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $391.45. 162,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $395.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Argus increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

