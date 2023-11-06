L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRLCY

L’Oréal Price Performance

L’Oréal Company Profile

LRLCY opened at $86.49 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22.

(Get Free Report

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.