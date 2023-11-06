L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRLCY
L’Oréal Price Performance
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.