Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/5/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

LPX traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 84,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

Get Louisiana-Pacific Co alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.