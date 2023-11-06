LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 639 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.30. 18,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,185. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.09. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.17 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

