LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 295,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 154.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHD. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.17. 233,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

