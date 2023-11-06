Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSGE stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,789,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 901,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 761,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

