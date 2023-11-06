Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, September 18th.

MNTX stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

