Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 4.6 %

Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 5.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

