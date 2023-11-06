Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.32. The company has a market capitalization of $363.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $315.15 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $257,881,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.