McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 214.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 35,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $241.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day moving average of $251.07. The company has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

