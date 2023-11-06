McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $187.08 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

