McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $368.76 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

