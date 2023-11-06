McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 103 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.52 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.