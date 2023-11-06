McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 239 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.08 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

