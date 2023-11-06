McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 394 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 102.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $347,790,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

