McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT opened at $164.24 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.